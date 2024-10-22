Heartbreak for Milan teenager Francesco Camarda as goal ruled out but he still sets record

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan teenager Francesco Camarda thought he had become the youngest Champions League goalscorer in history. But then the VAR intervened. The 16-year-old Camarda threw off his jersey in celebration as he wheeled away after heading in a Tijjani Reijnders cross late on in Milan’s match against Club Brugge. However, the goal was then ruled out for offside. Camarda would have become the youngest Champions League scorer at 16 years and 226 days. Instead, he had to settle for just the one record: becoming the youngest Italian debutant in the competition when he was brought on in the 75th minute as the San Siro crowd chanted his name.

