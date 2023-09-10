Heartbreak for Fiji against Wales at Rugby World Cup. South Africa and Japan win openers

PARIS (AP) — Wales has struggled to hold off fast-finishing Fiji to win 32-26 in the latest instalment of their entertaining Rugby World Cup rivalry in Bordeaux. Long after the 80th minute, a long miss-out pass bounced to an unmarked Semi Radradra on the left wing but he spilled it and Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief. Fiji has to beat Australia next weekend to stay in quarterfinals contention. South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland, scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to start its title defense in Marseille. Chile’s debut at the Rugby World Cup went better than anyone expected even though it lost to Japan 42-12 in Toulouse.

