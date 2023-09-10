Heartbreak for Fiji against Wales at Rugby World Cup. South Africa and Japan win openers

By The Associated Press
Fiji's Waisea Nayacalevu reacts at the end of the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Fiji at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

PARIS (AP) — Wales has struggled to hold off fast-finishing Fiji to win 32-26 in the latest instalment of their entertaining Rugby World Cup rivalry in Bordeaux. Long after the 80th minute, a long miss-out pass bounced to an unmarked Semi Radradra on the left wing but he spilled it and Wales breathed a huge sigh of relief. Fiji has to beat Australia next weekend to stay in quarterfinals contention. South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland, scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to start its title defense in Marseille. Chile’s debut at the Rugby World Cup went better than anyone expected even though it lost to Japan 42-12 in Toulouse.

