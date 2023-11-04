Heaney opts in for $13M to stay with Rangers, and World Series champs exercise option for Leclerc

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney has exercised his $13 million player option to remain next season with the World Series champions. The team also Saturday exercised a $6 million club option for right-handed reliever Jose Leclerc. Heaney had a career high in wins by going 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 34 games in his first season for Texas. The 32-year-old won Game 4 of the World Series against Arizona when he allowed one run over five innings. Leclerc was 1-1 with four saves and a 3.29 ERA while appearing in 13 of the Rangers’ 17 postseason games.

