Healthy, united Golden Knights off to fast start

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are 13-3, the best record in the Western Conference. The Knights recently had a nine-game winning streak. They have managed to stay healthy so far this season. New coach Bruce Cassidy brought a zone defense with him from Boston. That has allowed goalies Logan Thompson and Adin Hill to face fewer high-danger shots. Both goalies also have produced. The Knights are coming off a rare loss. Their next game is Tuesday night at home against San Jose.

