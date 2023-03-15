Healthy Holmes gives Indiana women best March Madness shot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers center Mackenzie Holmes gave every ounce of effort she had last March despite her bad knee. This year, she’s back to finish the job. A healthy, happy Holmes already has helped the Hoosiers deliver a milestone season. They won their first Big Ten regular-season title in 40 years. They claimed their first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in school history. And now Holmes hopes to take Indiana on its first Final Four trip.

