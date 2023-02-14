Healthy, happy Gragson eager to win in debut for Johnson

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
FILE - Noah Gragson poses with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Homestead, Fla. Gragson has been known to puke in a race car and shotgun beers in victory celebrations. Behind the frivolity is a serious student of NASCAR, says new boss and teammate Jimmie Johnson. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terry Renna]

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson is ready to making winning fun again racing for a team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Gragon is making the full-time jump to the NASCAR Cup Series this season. He’s driving for Legacy Motor Club. Johnson has served as a mentor already. Gragson has adapted a healthier lifestyle and cut back on his drinking. Gragson is ready to make a run Sunday at winning the Daytona 500. He has an automatic spot this season after two years of trying to earn his way into the race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.