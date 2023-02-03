Heal, Santa Clara women stop No. 17 Gonzaga’s streak 77-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tess Heal scored 16 points, capped by two free throws with 1.8 seconds to play, and Santa Clara ended No. 17 Gonzaga’s 14-game winning streak with a 77-72 victory. The Broncos, who lost the first match-up this season 78-61 for its 14th straight loss in the series, trailed by 12 points in the first quarter but had a 64-50 lead on Heal’s 3-pointer with 7:20 to play. Kaylynne Truong’s 3-pointer at 1:38 capped a 13-3 run that pulled Gonzaga within 69-66, but the Broncos made 8 of 10 free throws in the last 35 seconds. Santa Clara, which came in shooting 32.6% from 3-point range, made 10 of 20 from behind the arc. Yvonne Ejim scored 26 points for Gonzaga, which dropped into a first-place tie with Portland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.