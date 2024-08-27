Heading to retirement, Danielle Collins makes a quick exit in final US Open singles appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — Danielle Collins has made a quick exit to her final Grand Slam singles tournament. The No. 11 seed who has announced her plans to retire after the season lost to fellow American Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday. The U.S. Tennis Association appeared set to honor Collins, but she bolted, with U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster following behind carrying a yellow bouquet of flowers. Collins said she had asked not to have a presentation on the court, which other retiring players have received. Collins is still set to plays doubles in the tournament.

