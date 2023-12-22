Head-scratching losses, debate over coach Kenny Payne’s job status cloud Louisville’s rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has surpassed last year’s meager four-win total but still faces a steep climb back to respectability. It doesn’t help that second-year Cardinals coach Kenny Payne has faced harsh scrutiny and ongoing speculation about his job status at his alma mater. Athletic director Josh Heird told Louisville’s WDRB-TV that Payne will coach into the new year, and the team has a baseline to build on after a dominant home win over Pepperdine and encouraging moments from a loss to archrival and No. 9 Kentucky. The Cardinals have 12 days to regroup before resuming ACC play against No. 22 Virginia.

