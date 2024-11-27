Head-scratcher: Pep Guardiola has marks on his nose and head after latest bad Man City result

Manchester City’s staggering downturn in form is proving a real head-scratcher for Pep Guardiola. Guardiola emerged to speak to the world’s media after the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League with a cut on his nose and a number of scratches across the top of his bald head. He was asked about those marks and said: “Yeah, my finger. Here, my nail” as he performed a rapid downward motion along his nose. Then he added with a smile: “I want to harm myself.” Guardiola appears to be bearing the scars of the worst run of his managerial career.

