Head injury sidelines Texas Tech pitcher who was struck by a batted ball during a workout

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech pitcher Brady Trombello is out for the season following a nearly two-week stay in a hospital for treatment for a head injury after getting struck by a batted ball during a workout. The freshman from Ridgefield, Washington, has been transferred to a rehab facility to continue treatment. Texas Tech officials say he is expected to make a full recovery. The incident happened Feb. 26, and Trombello was immediately sent to a hospital. The injury required surgery.

