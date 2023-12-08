He was a bricklayer who played soccer at night. Now Federico Gatti is deciding games for Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Gatti once worked as a bricklayer and played soccer only at night. Now he’s taking over for Giorgio Chiellini as the physical presence in Juventus’ defense. The 1.90-meter Gatti used his body to maximum effect to head in the only goal in Juventus’ 1-0 win over defending Serie A champion Napoli. Gatti easily muscled his way up over Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to redirect the ball into the far corner. It was Gatti’s third goal this season. That’s more than any other defender in the Italian league. Juventus took the lead in Serie A by one point over Inter Milan before the Nerazzurri hosts Udinese on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.