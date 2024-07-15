HBCU Talladega College is shutting down its gymnastics program. The team is trying to save it

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Talladega College is planning to drop its women’s gymnastics program after just one season, but the gymnasts at the historically black school aren’t giving up on saving their team. The team turned to GoFundMe trying to raise $500,000 by the end of July, bringing in more than $14,000. Talladega College last year became the second HBCU to start a gymnastics program, joining Fisk University. Interim President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough had announced Friday that the program would be shut down effective July 31, saying the school didn’t have enough resources to keep it going.

