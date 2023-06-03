Hazard ends frustrating stint at Real Madrid, Asensio also leaving

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard’s frustrating stint at Real Madrid has officially ended after the Spanish club announced it is parting ways with the Belgium forward. The 32-year-old Hazard barely played for Madrid in recent years. Hazard had one more year on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived on a blockbuster 100-million-euro transfer from Chelsea in 2019. But he was plagued by nagging injuries from the start and fell out of contention for playing time. Madrid also says Marco Asensio and Mariano are leaving.

