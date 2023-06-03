Hazard ends frustrating stint at Real Madrid, Asensio also leaving

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Eden Hazard gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Eden Hazard’s frustrating stint at Real Madrid has officially come to and end after the Spanish club announced that it will be parting ways with the Belgium forward. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Eden Hazard’s frustrating stint at Real Madrid has officially ended after the Spanish club announced it is parting ways with the Belgium forward. The 32-year-old Hazard barely played for Madrid in recent years. Hazard had one more year on the five-year contract he signed when he arrived on a blockbuster 100-million-euro transfer from Chelsea in 2019. But he was plagued by nagging injuries from the start and fell out of contention for playing time. Madrid also says Marco Asensio and Mariano are leaving.

