Hays, Brooks have big days, Idaho State turns back Southern Utah 38-28

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays ran for two touchdowns and Dason Brooks added a key 75-yard score to lift Idaho State to a 38-28 win over Southern Utah. One snap after the Thunderbirds closed within 24-14, Brooks burst over the left side and raced to the end zone. Berry Jackson capped a long drive to pull the Thunderbirds (1-3) within 10 on a 2-yard run but Brooks stopped the rally. Brooks finished with 136 yards rushing. Hays, the running quarterback for the Bengals, scored twice on short runs in the first quarter and then iced it with a 20-yard toss to Christian Fredricksen with 1:46 left in the game. Targhee Lambson, who rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries, had a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for Southern Utah.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.