Haynes runs for 128 yards, catches go-ahead scoring pass, as Georgia Tech gives Duke 1st loss, 24-14

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw a go-ahead 4-yard scoring pass to Jamal Haynes early in the fourth quarter and Georgia Tech overcame two touchdown passes by Maalik Murphy to beat Duke 24-14, handing the Blue Devils their first loss. Sahmir Hagans gave Duke a 14-10 lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Murphy late in the third quarter. Haynes ran for 128 yards and caught the go-ahead soft pass in the right side of the end zone for a 17-14 lead. King padded the lead with a 9-yard scoring pass to Eric Singleton Jr. with 6:36 remaining.

