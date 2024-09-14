Haynes King throws 3 TD passes as Georgia Tech routs VMI 59-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns while playing only the first half, backup quarterback Zach Pyron scored on a couple of 1-yard runs and Georgia Tech routed VMI 59-7. The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-1 against a thoroughly overmatched FCS school on a dreary afternoon in Atlanta. Georgia Tech led 24-0 before winless VMI registered its initial first down about five minutes into the second quarter. King and most of the starters got the rest of the day off after the Yellow Jackets built a 38-0 halftime cushion. The home team headed to the locker room with an outrageous 366-35 lead in total yards and a 19-1 advantage in first downs. The final two quarters were reduced to 10 minutes each.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.