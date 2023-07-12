Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72. Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun, who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana. Kahleah Cooper had 22 points for the Sky, who have lost three straight. Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead. The Sky had used an 18-7 run to take a 38-36 halftime edge.

