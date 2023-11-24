Hayes leads No. 10 North Carolina State to 79-45 rout of Cincinnati

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Madison Hayes had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 10 North Carolina State roll to a 79-45 win over Cincinnati on Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament. Hayes led six players in double figures for the Wolfpack (6-0), who have four wins by at least 30 points this season. Aziaha James added 13 points, Zoe Brooks had 12 points, Laci Steele 11 points, and Mallory Collier and River Baldwin scored 10 points each for N.C. State, which led by as many as 36 in the second half and was never seriously challenged by the Bearcats (2-3).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.