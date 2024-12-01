Hayes, Carson each account for 2 TDs, Air Force beats San Diego State 31-20

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Quentin Hayes passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Dylan Carson had 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 24 carries and Air Force beat Sand Diego State 31-20 in the regular season finale for both teams. Air Force (4-7, 2-4 Mountain West) took the opening kickoff and Carson scored on a 1-yard run and the Falcons used a 10-play — all runs — 75-yard drive to take the lead for good when Hayes scored from a yard out to make it 14-7 with 29 seconds left in the first quarter. The Falcons won their last four games. Marquez Cooper had 94 yards rushing and two TDs for SDSU.

