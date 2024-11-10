Hayes accounts for 3 TDs to help Air Force beat Fresno State 36-28, snap 7-game skid

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Quentin Hayes ran for 91 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 25 carries, Dylan Carson had 120 yards rushing and a TD and Air Force beat Fresno State 36-28 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Air Force (2-7, 1-4) won for the first time since it beat Merrimack 21-6 in the season opener on Aug. 31. Hayes finished 2-of-6 passing for 14 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to Cade Harris. Fresno State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West), which lost 21-20 to Hawaii on a last-second touchdown pass from Brayden Schager to Nick Cenacle, has dropped back-to-back games for the second time this season. Mikey Keene was 23-of-26 passing for 289 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for Fresno State.

