Hayden Springer earns PGA Tour card a month after losing 3-year-old daughter to genetic disorder

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Springer has ended one of the hardest months of his life with a PGA Tour card. Springer’s 3-year-old daughter Sage died just over a month ago from a genetic disorder. Most babies with Trisomy 18 don’t live more than 72 hours, but Springer and his wife had three years with Sage. Springer says he was hopeful of having enough emotional stamina to get past four rounds of Q-school. Springer had a 69 and made it with two shots to spare. Harrison Endycott was the medalist. The other three cards went to Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale Jr. and Raul Pereda of Mexico.

