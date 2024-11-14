Hayden Springer and Justin Lower share lead at the Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Hayden Springer is off to another fast start and he sure needed it. Springer opened with a 65 to toe for the lead with Justin Lower among those who finished in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Darkness kept 21 players from finishing on Thursday. Kevin Dougherty was one shot behind and hasn’t played the 18th. Springer is at No. 125 in the FedEx Cup with only two tournaments remaining to stay in the top 125 and keep his card. Fast starts are nothing new. He opened with a 59 at the John Deere Classic. Springer wound up tied for seventh that week.

