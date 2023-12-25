Hawks will be without De’Andre Hunter for at least 2 weeks because of right knee inflammation

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without starting small forward De’Andre Hunter for at least two weeks as he deals with inflammation in his right knee. The Hawks say Hunter, who has missed the last two games, will have a nonsurgical procedure on Tuesday. Hunter on Saturday had an MRI that showed the inflammation. He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. Hunter is fourth on the team with his average of 14.9 points per game. He averages 4.1 rebounds and is one of the team’s top defensive players. Hunter will miss at least six more games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.