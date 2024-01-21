Hawks’ Trae Young suffers a concussion and is out indefinitely

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks say guard Trae Young has been diagnosed with a concussion after getting elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and will be out indefinitely. Young left Saturday night’s game with 8:43 remaining after taking a charge from Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and accidentally getting elbowed. Young stayed on the court for a few minutes and walked back to the locker room with the Hawks trailing by 25. He scored 15 points in the 116-95 loss. Young is averaging 26.9 points per game and is second in the league with 10.8 assists per game.

