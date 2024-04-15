Hawks’ Trae Young says he feels better after late-season warmup for play-in game versus Bulls

ATLANTA (AP) — A healthy Trae Young gives the Atlanta Hawks’ their best hope for overcoming season-long injury woes and advancing past the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Young hopes he can provide his normal production after playing three games at the end of the regular season. His minutes were restricted after missing 23 games with a torn ligament in his left pinkie. He says he hopes to have his normal minutes in Wednesday night’s game at Chicago. Young’s return wasn’t enough to prevent the Hawks from entering the play-in tournament with a six-game losing streak.

