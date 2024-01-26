Hawks top scorer Trae Young clears concussion protocol, available against Mavericks

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has cleared the concussion protocol and is available to play against the Dallas Mavericks. Young missed two games after he was diagnosed with a concussion. He was elbowed in the face during a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Young leads Atlanta with his average of 26.9 points per game and ranks second in the league with 10.8 assists per game. The 25-year-old Young became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points on Jan. 15 against San Antonio.

