Hawks star Trae Young enters next step in rehab from finger surgery with no timetable for return

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star guard Trae Young will enter the next step in his rehabilitation from finger surgery, but it’s still not known when he can rejoin the Atlanta Hawks lineup. Young had a one-month follow-up examination to his Feb. 27 operation to repair a torn ligament in his left pinkie finger. The team says he is making progress in his recovery and will begin small finger motion exercises this week. But there was no timetable for his return to the Hawks, who hold the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference with about three weeks to go in the regular season.

