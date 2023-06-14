Hawks’ Snyder finalizes coaching staff for 2023-24 season, includes Kokoskov, Brey

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder has announced his staff for next season. It includes former Phoenix Suns head coach Igor Kokoskov as the lead assistant, as well as longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. The remaining assistants are Bryan Bailey, Brittni Donaldson, Steve Klei, Antonio Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ekpe Udoh and Jeff Watkinson. In addition, Reggis Onwukamuche will take over as player development coach, while Bryan George will work in player development, advance scouting and video. Snyder took over the Hawks in late February after the firing of Nate McMillan.

