Hawks sign former Lakers, Knicks forward Dylan Windler to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed forward Dylan Windler to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-7 Windler has played in a combined 11 games this season with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. The 27-year-old Windler has averaged 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in his four-year NBA career, including three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He most recently played for the Lakers on a two-way contract. The Lakers waived Windler on Saturday. Windler is expected to be available for Tuesday night’s game at the Knicks.

