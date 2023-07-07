Hawks sign 2nd-round draft pick Lundy, also sign 2-way player Norris

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed second-round draft pick Seth Lundy, the last of the team’s three draft picks to agree to deals. The team also signed forward Miles Norris to a two-way contract. Lundy, a guard/forward from Penn State, was the No. 46 overall pick in the draft. The Hawks previously signed their first-round pick, guard Kobe Bufkin of Michigan, the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. The team also this week previously signed forward Mouhamed Gueye, a second-round pick from Washington State whose draft rights were obtained in a draft-day trade with the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.