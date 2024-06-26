Hawks set to make No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, and this year there is mystery about who it will be

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the lucky numbers came up for the Atlanta Hawks for a surprising victory in the lottery, speculation centered around Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher of France as the players they would consider for the No. 1 pick. Donovan Clingan hopes he gave them someone else to think about. The center from two-time defending national champion UConn also visited the Hawks and thought he put on a good performance. There was no mystery last year, when Victor Wembanyama was the clear-cut choice. This time, it’s unclear what the Hawks will do Wednesday night with their first No. 1 pick since 1975.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.