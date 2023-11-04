Hawks rookie G Kobe Bufkin out with fractured thumb

By The Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin drives between New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and guard Dyson Daniels (11) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hakim Wright Sr.]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be out at least two weeks after fracturing his left thumb while practicing for the team’s G-League affiliate. Bufkin was the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft. He was injured during an assignment to the College Park Skyhawks. X-rays taken Friday revealed the fracture. The Hawks say Bufkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status updated. Bufkin had played sparingly with the NBA team, getting into two of Atlanta’s first five games during mop-up time.

