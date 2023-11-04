Hawks rookie G Kobe Bufkin out with fractured thumb

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Kobe Bufkin will be out at least two weeks after fracturing his left thumb while practicing for the team’s G-League affiliate. Bufkin was the No. 15 pick in the NBA draft. He was injured during an assignment to the College Park Skyhawks. X-rays taken Friday revealed the fracture. The Hawks say Bufkin will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status updated. Bufkin had played sparingly with the NBA team, getting into two of Atlanta’s first five games during mop-up time.

