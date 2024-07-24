Hawks rookie Djurisic sidelined until at least November following surgery on left foot

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie guard/forward Nikola Djurisic of Serbia has had surgery on his left foot and is out until at least November. Djurisic fractured his left foot during a summer league game on July 14 and had surgery to repair his left fifth metatarsal bone on Monday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hawks disclosed the surgery on Wednesday and say Djurisic’s status will be updated in November. The Hawks traded AJ Griffin to Houston to acquire the rights to Djurisic, who was drafted in the second round of the NBA draft.

