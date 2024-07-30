Hawks request waivers on center Bruno Fernando, sign forward Dominick Barlow to 2-way contract

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on center Bruno Fernando and signed forward Dominick Barlow to a two-way contract. Fernando averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 45 games, including two starts, last season. He has averaged 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 203 career games with the Hawks, Boston and Houston. The Hawks had an excess of frontline players following a deal that sent high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Barlow appeared in 33 games, including one start, during the 2023-24 season with San Antonio and averaged 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

