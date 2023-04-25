Hawks’ Murray remorseful for ref bump, says history a factor

BOSTON (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expressing remorse for the one-game suspension he received for bumping and verbally abusing an official. He’ll serve the suspension in the potential elimination game against Boston on Tuesday. Murray says the incident was spurred by previous interactions he has had with official Gediminas Petraitis. The suspension was for making inappropriate contact with an official and verbal abuse.

