Hawks look to brighter future after another middling year

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) kneels over near the end of the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against Boston Celtics, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATLANTA (AP) — After a surprising run to the conference finals two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks had their sights set on being a championship contender. Instead, they sank back to the middle of the NBA. Not a good place to be. Atlanta’s season ended with a 128-120 loss to the Celtics that gave Boston a 4-2 victory in the opening-round playoff series. Now the Hawks face some major questions. Will John Collins return after his worst season since he was a rookie? Does Clint Capela fit into Atlanta’s long-term plans? Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray develop into the truly dynamic backcourt?

