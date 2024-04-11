Hawks’ Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Oknogwu to miss play-in tournament with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without forward Jalen Johnson and center Onyeka Okongwu in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Hawks say Johnson, one of the team’s most productive starters with his averages of 16.0 points and 8.7 rebounds, will miss at least three weeks after spraining his right ankle on Tuesday night against Miami. Okongwu will miss at least four weeks following a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday to address inflammation in his left big toe. All-Star point guard Trae Young returned in Wednesday night’s loss to Charlotte after missing 23 games because of a torn ligament in his left pinkie.

