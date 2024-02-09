Hawks hold onto Dejounte Murray, make no deal as GM Landry protects long-term interests

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields speaks during a news conference, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks, allowing the most points per game in the NBA and struggling to remain above the cutoff line for the play-in tournament, surprised many by not making a move before Thursday's trade deadline. General manager Landry Fields said Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, no offer, including any much-speculated deal involving shooting guard Dejounte Murray, fit the team's long-term goals. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks, allowing the most points per game in the NBA and struggling to remain above the cutoff line for the play-in tournament, surprised many by not making a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. There was much speculation the Hawks would consider a trade involving shooting guard Dejounte Murray, who joins Trae Young to give Atlanta a high-scoring backcourt that hasn’t produced a winning record. General manager Landry Fields says no offer fit the team’s long-term goals. The Hawks haven’t won a playoff series since advancing to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. They are 10th in the East.

