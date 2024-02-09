Hawks hold onto Dejounte Murray, make no deal as GM Landry protects long-term interests

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks, allowing the most points per game in the NBA and struggling to remain above the cutoff line for the play-in tournament, surprised many by not making a move before Thursday’s trade deadline. There was much speculation the Hawks would consider a trade involving shooting guard Dejounte Murray, who joins Trae Young to give Atlanta a high-scoring backcourt that hasn’t produced a winning record. General manager Landry Fields says no offer fit the team’s long-term goals. The Hawks haven’t won a playoff series since advancing to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. They are 10th in the East.

