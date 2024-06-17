Hawks GM Landry Fields is taking trade calls but insists he plans to keep No. 1 pick in NBA draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields says he likes his options for the potential top picks in the NBA draft — and he insists he’s not planning on trading the No. 1 pick, even though his phone lines remain open. Fields says he is “really excited” about the draft talent and believes the team is in good position. The Hawks were the surprise winner of the NBA draft lottery on May 12. There is no consensus No. 1 player in the draft pool. Among top options are French stars Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

