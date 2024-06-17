Hawks GM Landry Fields is taking trade calls but insists he plans to keep No. 1 pick in NBA draft

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields poses for photos after NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Hawks had won the first pick in the NBA draft, during the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Landry Fields says he's liking his options for the potential top picks in the NBA draft more and more — and he insists he's not planning on trading the pick, even though his phone lines remain open. “I think we’re really excited by the draft,” Fields said Monday, June 17, 2024, as he continued to prepare for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on June 26. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields says he likes his options for the potential top picks in the NBA draft — and he insists he’s not planning on trading the No. 1 pick, even though his phone lines remain open. Fields says he is “really excited” about the draft talent and believes the team is in good position. The Hawks were the surprise winner of the NBA draft lottery on May 12. There is no consensus No. 1 player in the draft pool. Among top options are French stars Alexandre Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher.

