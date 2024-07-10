Hawks GM Landry Fields braces for more tough decisions after trading Dejounte Murray to Pelicans

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields knows he faces more challenges this offseason after trading high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. The NBA draft brought Atlanta two players, including No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. Saturday’s trade with New Orleans added four veterans to the roster, plus two future first-round draft picks. That leaves the Hawks with an overstocked roster and the possibility that more veterans could leave Atlanta. Fields says the decision to trade Murray, who joined Trae Young in Atlanta’s high-scoring backcourt the last two seasons, followed the conclusion “we wanted to reshape some things.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.