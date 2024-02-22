Hawks’ front-line depth takes another hit with Okongwu out for ‘foreseeable future’

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to be without center Onyeka Okongwu for an indefinite period of time, leaving the team with front-line depth issues as it returns from the All-Star break. Coach Quin Snyder says Okongwu, who missed the final game before the break with a sprained left toe, “is not going to be available for the foreseeable future.” Snyder’s announcement was a surprise following initial expectations Okongwu would miss a week to 10 days. Okongwu has shared playing time with starting center Clint Capela. Capela has missed the past six games with a left adductor strain.

