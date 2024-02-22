Hawks’ front-line depth takes another hit with Okongwu out for ‘foreseeable future’

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to be without center Onyeka Okongwu for an indefinite period of time, leaving the team with front-line depth issues as it returns from the All-Star break. Coach Quin Snyder says Okongwu, who missed the final game before the break with a sprained left toe, “is not going to be available for the foreseeable future.” Snyder’s announcement was a surprise following initial expectations Okongwu would miss a week to 10 days. Okongwu has shared playing time with starting center Clint Capela. Capela has missed the past six games with a left adductor strain.

