Hawks forward Saddiq Bey out for season after tearing ACL in left knee

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey will miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. The Hawks already were playing without two starters — top scorer Trae Young and Jalen Johnson — as well as backup center Onyeka Okongwu. Now, they’ve lost another starter while mired at 29-35 and holding onto the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Bey was injured in a loss Sunday night to the New Orleans Pelicans. He appeared in 63 games with 51 starts this season, averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.