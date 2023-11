VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Hawk delivered on a 34-yard field goal in overtime to lift Valparaiso to a 23-20 overtime victory over Stetson. Evan Annis sacked Stetson’s Brady Meitz on third down and Meitz threw incomplete on fourth-and-35 on the Hatters’ overtime possession.

