Hawks F Jalen Johnson is day-to-day with sprained ankle, won’t play vs. Grizzlies

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will miss Friday’s night game at Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. Johnson was injured in the third quarter of a victory over Cleveland on Wednesday. X-rays were negative, but he was listed as day to-day and did not travel with the team to face the Grizzlies. Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Hawks also announced that injured center Onyeka Okongwu has transitioned out of a walking boot. Also, rookie Kobe Bufkin will be in a boot for the next 10 days because of sprained left big toe.

