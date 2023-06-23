Hawks confirm deal with Celtics to acquire 2nd-round pick Mouhamed Gueye

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick. The Celtics drafted the 6-foot-11 Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick of Thursday night’s NBA draft before sending the rights to the second-round selection to Atlanta. The Hawks said Friday the deal has been agreed to in principle and will be finalized at a future date. Gueye, a native of Senegal, averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Washington State as a sophomore last season.

