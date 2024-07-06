Hawks complete deal to send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans for package including 2 first-round picks

By CHARLES ODUM The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes up for a dunk in front of Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, April 14, 2024. The Atlanta are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have completed a trade which sends high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package which includes two first-round draft picks and three veterans. The trade announced by the Hawks sends guard Dyson Daniels, forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller to Atlanta. The Hawks will receive a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 first-rounder. The 2027 pick will be a top-four protected selection. The trade was finalized more than a week after the framework of the deal was first reported.

