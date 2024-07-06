Hawks complete deal to send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans for package including 2 first-round picks

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have completed a trade which sends high-scoring guard Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package which includes two first-round draft picks and three veterans. The trade announced by the Hawks sends guard Dyson Daniels, forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and center Cody Zeller to Atlanta. The Hawks will receive a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 first-rounder. The 2027 pick will be a top-four protected selection. The trade was finalized more than a week after the framework of the deal was first reported.

