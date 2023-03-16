Hawks’ Bogdan Bogdanovic signs $68 million, 4-year extension

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic signed a $68 million, four-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2026-27 season. The 30-year-old Bogdanovic has averaged 14.1 points in 43 games this season. He has started only five games but ranks fourth on the team in scoring. The new deal was finalized after Bogdanovic declined his $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season. The average annual value of the extension is $17 million. Bogdanovic, a native of Serbia, missed the first 22 games this season after recovering from surgery on the patella tendon in his right knee.

