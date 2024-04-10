Hawks All-Star Trae Young returns against Hornets after missing 23 games with finger injury

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star point guard Trae Young was set to return for the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets after missing 23 games with a torn ligament in his left pinkie. Young’s return comes with only three games remaining in the regular season. Young suffered the injury on Feb. 23 and he had surgery on Feb. 27. He was cleared for practice Monday. Hawks coach Quin Snyder says Young’s minutes would be restricted against the Hornets. The Hawks are currently 10th in the East. They hold the final spot in the play-in tournament, one game behind No. 9 Chicago.

