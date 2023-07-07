Hawks agree to $120 million, 4-year contract extension with Murray, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with guard Dejounte Murray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The deal preserves the Hawks’ backcourt combination with Trae Young and Murray and keeps Murray on the roster through the 2027-28 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the extension has not been announced. The extension was especially important for the Hawks following their significant commitment to Murray. The Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray in 2022.

